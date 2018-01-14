Rosmah urges more systematic management of badminton academy

Rosmah said trainers at the academy are encouraged to conduct a comprehensive study to identify weaknesses and improve the techniques of trainees. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Prime Minister's wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has called for a more systematic and organised management of the Malaysian Badminton Academy to groom more world champions.

Rosmah, who is also the patron of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), said for this purpose, trainers at the academy, located in Bukit Kiara here, were encouraged to conduct a comprehensive study to identify weaknesses and improve the techniques of trainees.

“I see the performance level of badminton in other countries has improved. This is one of the things that we have to study...why they can improve and how their badminton players can become champions.

”That’s why through this academy, I see that we have the potential to put our shuttlers back at the top of the world. What is important is not the academy but the players must possess a strong desire to become champions,” she said after giving away the prizes to the winners of the 2017 Air Asia-BAM National Junior League winners at the Juara Stadium, Bukit Kiara.

Earlier in her speech, Rosmah also called on parents to give their children full support and encouragement to be the best in every activity they are involved.

She said the effort could help produce a successful generation in various fields thus improving Malaysia's image in the eyes of the world.

At the event, Rosmah also launched the official song for BAM titled 'We are the champions' composed by Datuk Wah Idris and the lyrics written by BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the badminton programme at Bukit Jalil Sports School here will be transferred to the academy in an effort to unearth more young talents.

”The top player will be housed there. They will live there, they will study there, they will train there, they will play there and they will become champions through this programme. I have also informed Datuk Seri Norza that we must build the necessary ecosystem to create champions there.

”There's no point if we only have the building, we must have in that academy the right tools, facilities for them to become champions. The National Sports Institute will give its cooperation and provide psychologists, sports analysis to ensure that the hard training will be combined with sports science, so that our players will have that edge,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is expected to officiate the academy in the near future. — Bernama