Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Rooney strike lifts Everton to 1-0 win at Newcastle

Thursday December 14, 2017
09:26 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Plenty of discord, nothing to show at WTO meeting in Buenos AiresPlenty of discord, nothing to show at WTO meeting in Buenos Aires

The Edit: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson finally gets Hollywood starThe Edit: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson finally gets Hollywood star

Dublin councillors revoke Suu Kyi award in protestDublin councillors revoke Suu Kyi award in protest

The Edit: Rihanna is launching 14 new matte lipstick shadesThe Edit: Rihanna is launching 14 new matte lipstick shades

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Everton's Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring their first goal against Newcastle United. ― Reuters picEverton's Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring their first goal against Newcastle United. ― Reuters picLONDON, Dec 14 ― Wayne Rooney's first-half goal lifted Everton to a 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United yesterday and continued their revival under manager Sam Allardyce.

Rooney struck in the 27th minute, turning in a rebound from close range to secure Everton's first away league victory in 17 games.

Newcastle pressed hard for an equaliser in the second half and Mohamed Diame went close but Ashley Williams could have doubled Everton's lead, only to be denied by a fine save from Karl Darlow.

Everton consolidated their position in the top half of the table while Newcastle, who had midfielder Jonjo Shelvey sent off in stoppage time, stayed close to the relegation zone following their seventh defeat in eight games. ― Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline