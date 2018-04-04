Ronaldo thanks Juventus supporters for applauding his goal

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans after the match against Juventus, April 3, 2018. ― Reuters picTURIN, April 4 ― Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Juventus fans who applauded his stunning bicycle kick goal for Real Madrid against the Italian side yesterday and said he had been hoping for a long time to score in such spectacular fashion.

“Obviously people are talking about my second goal....it was a spectacular goal, possibly the best of my career,” he said in a video posted on several Spanish websites after the Champions League tie in Turin.

“I scored once for the national team with a bicycle kick, which hit the post and went in, but this was a bit better,” said the Portugal forward.

“I had been looking to score a goal like that for a long time but it depends on the circumstances of the match. Sometimes, it doesn't' work, but you always have to try. I tried and I scored.”

Ronaldo's goal, when he met Dani Carvajal's cross with an incredible overhead kick, was the second in Real's 3-0 win in the quarter-final first leg and was applauded by the home fans.

“This was one of the nicest moments,” he said. “To be applauded by the Juventus stadium, where so many great footballers have played, is a top moment for me.

“It's something that stays in your heart...I want to thank all the Italians who were here in the stadium and applauded me.” ― Reuters