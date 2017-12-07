Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Ronaldo sets new Champions League scoring record as Real beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2

Thursday December 7, 2017
07:23 AM GMT+8

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the second goal against Borussia Dortmund. ― Reuters picReal Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the second goal against Borussia Dortmund. ― Reuters picMADRID, Dec 7 ― Cristiano Ronaldo set another Champions League record yesterday by scoring in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund and becoming the first player to net in all six group games.

Ronaldo doubled the lead for Real in their final Group H match against Dortmund at the Bernabeu with a curling shot into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 12th minute.

Ronaldo leads the scoring charts in the Champions League for the sixth season running with nine goals and is the top marksman in the competition's history with 114 strikes, 17 more than nearest challenger Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese, 32, is having his worst domestic run in front of goal of his nine seasons in Spain, however, having scored only twice in La Liga.

Ronaldo is the favourite to be awarded the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world for 2017 today which would equal Messi's record of collecting the prize for a fifth time. ― Reuters

