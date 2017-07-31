Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ronaldo protests innocence after court appearance

Monday July 31, 2017
11:12 PM GMT+8

Inaki Torres, head of communication at Gestifute, the agency which represents Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo speaks to the media after Ronaldo appeared before a court in Pozuelo de Alarcon, July 31, 2017 to answer on four counts of tax evasion. — AFP picInaki Torres, head of communication at Gestifute, the agency which represents Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo speaks to the media after Ronaldo appeared before a court in Pozuelo de Alarcon, July 31, 2017 to answer on four counts of tax evasion. — AFP picPOZUELO DE ALARCON (Spain), July 31 — Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo protested his innocence after testifying in court today against charges of evading €14.7 million (approx. RM74.2 million) in taxes.

The 32-year-old Portuguese, who was in the Pozuelo de Alarcon court for about 90 minutes, declined to speak to reporters afterwards, but he released a statement through his agency Gestifute.

“The Spanish tax authorities know my income in detail, because we have given it to them. I have never hidden anything in my declarations, nor have I had the smallest intention of evading taxes,” Ronaldo said.

“I always make my declarations voluntarily, because I think we all have to declare and pay tax in accordance to our incomes. Those who know me know what I ask my advisors: that they take their time on it and pay correctly, because I don’t want problems.”

Ronaldo explained that he did not create a special structure to manage his image rights after joining Real from Manchester United in 2010, saying he utilised the set-up which was deemed “legal and legitimate” by English tax authorities.

Spanish courts have recently cracked down on tax evasion among leading footballers.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi was handed a 21-month prison sentence this year on similar charges but under Spanish law was able to exchange the penalty for a fine. — Reuters

