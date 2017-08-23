Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Ronaldo loses appeal against five-match ban

Wednesday August 23, 2017
07:46 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Trekking volcanoes in KamchatkaThe Edit: Trekking volcanoes in Kamchatka

The Edit: Marshmello to play KLThe Edit: Marshmello to play KL

The Edit: Facebook use among teens dropsThe Edit: Facebook use among teens drops

The Edit: Disney movies now on iflixThe Edit: Disney movies now on iflix

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo speaks with referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea after being shown a red card during the Barcelona v Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup First Leg match, August 13, 2017. ― Reuters picReal Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo speaks with referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea after being shown a red card during the Barcelona v Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup First Leg match, August 13, 2017. ― Reuters picMADRID, Aug 23 ― Cristiano Ronaldo will have to serve his five-match ban for pushing a referee after the Spanish sports court (TAD) rejected Real Madrid's appeal against the length of the suspension, Spanish media reported yesterday citing court officials.

The Portuguese forward shoved official Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea after being sent off during Real's 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on August 13.

As a result the Spanish Football Federation issued Ronaldo with a €3,005 (RM15,137) fine and a four match suspension in addition to the automatic one game ban the player was due to serve for the red card.

“Another incomprehensible decision. From injustice to injustice, they will never overthrow me,” Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

The ban ruled Ronaldo out of the Super Cup second leg and Madrid's first La Liga match of the season against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday. Real won both matches.

The striker will sit out league fixtures against Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad before making his comeback against Real Betis on September 20.

TAD could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment. ― Reuters

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline