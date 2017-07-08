Lukaku arrested in LA after house party riles neighbours

TMZ Sports reported today that the Belgian international striker was arrested in Beverly Hills, California on July 2. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, July 8 — Hmm, wonder what Romelu Lukaku could have been celebrating?

The tug of war that erupted over him between Manchester United and Chelsea to tempt him away from Everton, perhaps?

The site claimed that police were called to Lukaku’s rented mansion six times in one day after multiple noise complaints from neighbours.

When several warnings to keep the noise down were ignored, Lukaku was arrested for the misdemeanour of disturbing the peace, which under California law involves a citation.

Lukaku is slated to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October 2, 2017.

However, he is unlikely to be required to show up in person for a misdemeanour case.

It is understood that Lukaku has been staying in Los Angeles with France and Manchester United star Paul Pogba on holiday.

The news comes hot-on-the-heels of confirmation by Manchester United that the club had agreed a fee with Everton for his transfer, subject to medical and personal terms.

British media reported that the fee for the 24-year-old would be around £75 million (RM415 million), making him the club's second most expensive signing after last year's world record deal for Pogba.