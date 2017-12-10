Roma’s title hopes dented by Chievo stalemate

Roma’s Daniele De Rossi applauds the fans after the Champions League match against Qarabag at Stadio Olimpico, Rome December 5, 2017. Roma failed to take their chance to close the gap on Inter Milan a goalless draw in Chievo today. — Reuters picMILAN, Dec 10 — Roma failed to take their chance to close the gap on Serie A leaders Inter Milan wasting a host of chances and ending with just a goalless draw in Chievo today.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side are on 35 points and five behind unbeaten Inter, who drew 0-0 at arch-rivals Juventus on Saturday, following a frustrating display in Verona that saw the away side force Chievo’s veteran goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino into some excellent saves.

Roma can be caught by local rivals Lazio, who are fifth on 32 points and host Torino on Monday night, while they will also find themselves six behind Napoli should Maurizio Sarri’s second-placed side beat Fiorentina on Sunday and retake top spot from Inter.

Chievo moved up to tenth on 21 points following the draw.

Roma had 24 shots and over two-thirds of possession but when they did manage to find the target they found 38-year-old Sorrentino in fine fettle.

The Italian goalie’s best moment came when injury-plagued Patrick Schick, who was making his first Roma start since signing from Sampdoria in the summer, bore down on goal looking for the winner with seven minutes remaining.

The Czech ripped a shot that was sharply deflected, and with Sorrentino already diving one way, he stuck out a leg to save what looked to be a certain goal and a point for his team. — AFP