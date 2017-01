Romanian tennis player banned for life over match-fixing

The TIU found that Carpen tried to involve another unnamed player in match-fixing activity in return for payment in October 2013. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 11 — Romanian player Alexandru-Daniel Carpen has been banned from playing professional tennis for life after admitting to a match-fixing charge, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said yesterday.

Carpen, 30, reached a career-high singles ranking of 1,088 in November 2007 and rose as high as 274 in the doubles ranking in 2015.

In addition to his lifetime playing ban, he is prohibited from attending any tournament or tennis event for four years, backdated to begin on September 29, 2015, when a provisional suspension began. — AFP