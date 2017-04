Romania captain Nastase expelled from Fed Cup tie

Romania’s head coach Ilie Nastase talks to the chair umpire during the FedCup Group II play-off match between Romania and Great Britain, in Constanta county, Romania, April 22, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, April 22 ― Romanian Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase was expelled from the semi-final tie with Britain on Saturday for “serious misconduct”, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said.

“His accreditation was removed and he will play no further part in the tie. The ITF has launched an investigation into this matter as well as previous comments made by Mr Nastase during the week,” the ITF said, referring to the tennis legend's comments about Serena Williams. ― AFP