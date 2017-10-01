Rodgers salutes spirited away-day Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers applauds fans after the game against Linfield. ― Reuters picGLASGOW, Oct 1 — Brendan Rodgers praised Celtic's strength of character as the Scottish champions came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with Hibernian.

Rodgers' side looked set to lose their long unbeaten domestic run when John McGinn's second half double put Hibernian 2-1 in front with 13 minutes remaining at Parkhead yesterday.

However, Celtic showed why it has been over 500 days since they last tasted defeat domestically as Callum McGregor, who had put his side in front in the first half, hauled them level.

It keeps Celtic on top of the Scottish Premiership on goal difference from Aberdeen, who defeated St Johnstone 3-0 at Pittodrie, heading into the international break and stretches their unbeaten domestic run to 58 games.

Rodgers was fulsome in his praise of Celtic after a tough week which included a win away to Old Firm rivals Rangers and a Champions League victory over Anderlecht in Brussels.

"I have to give big credit to the players. I thought that mentality and strength of character really came through in the end," said Rodgers, who has yet to be beaten by a Scottish side since taking charge in May 2016.

"We have played so many games and the last three games have been away from home.

"They've had difficult games with a lot of exertion and travel and then played against a team today who I thought were excellent with pace in good areas,

"For us it was a great result. That was the toughest test we've faced domestically, no question about it.

"We have really shown why this run is so tough to do when you are in big competitions, playing lot of games, and how you can lose these types of games.

"It's a massive credit to the players that they can show that mentality to keep going and keep going to get that result."

It was an impressive performance by Hibs on former Celtic manager Neil Lennon's return to Glasgow.

Despite slipping to sixth place, the Easter Road club are just a point off Rangers in third, who eased the pressure on manager Pedro Caixinha when they won 4-1 away to Hamilton on Friday.

And Lennon, who won 11 trophies with Celtic as a player and a further five as manager, couldn't hide his pride at his side's performance.

"I thought we were absolutely outstanding in the second half," Lennon said.

"It was a great team performance and the football they played was great. We took the game to Celtic at every opportunity.

"They looked strong, we created good chances and in McGinn we have an outstanding talent that has delivered time and again and certainly on the big stage today.

"I didn't want to come here and park the bus or be gallant losers so my players have delivered today on a really big stage.

"We are unbeaten away from home, have made a fantastic start and almost caused a brilliant upset." — AFP