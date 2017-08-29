Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Rockets donate US$4m to help victims of Storm Harvey

Tuesday August 29, 2017
09:52 AM GMT+8

Current and former Rockets players James Harden (pic), Eric Gordon, Patrick Beverley and Paul all took to social media to send thoughts and prayers to the people of Houston. — Reuters picCurrent and former Rockets players James Harden (pic), Eric Gordon, Patrick Beverley and Paul all took to social media to send thoughts and prayers to the people of Houston. — Reuters picHOUSTON, Aug 29 — The Houston Rockets have donated US$4 million (RM17 million) to help the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey which has caused devastating flooding in the city, the NBA team announced yesterday.

“Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbours are experiencing,” the Rockets said in a statement. “Please stay safe, Houston.”

Recently acquired Rockets point guard Chris Paul donated US$50,000 to a fund created by Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, the defensive end posted on Twitter yesterday.

Current and former Rockets players James Harden, Eric Gordon, Patrick Beverley and Paul all took to social media to send thoughts and prayers to the people of Houston.

The storm, now classified as a Tropical Storm, has hammered the Houston area with flooding as a result of massive rainfall totals. — AFP

