Rioting Penang fans arrested after another Super League defeat

Police attempt to control unruly Penang football fans at the Batu Kawan Stadium February 11, 2017. — Bernama pic BATU KAWAN, Feb 13 — The Batu Kawan Stadium was a scene of chaos on Saturday as hundreds of frustrated Penang fans became unruly after their side suffered yet another loss in the Super League to Sarawak.

Penang were beaten 1-0. This was their fourth straight defeat from as many matches.

Some sections of the fans started to show their ire in the last 10 minutes of the match by hurling firecrackers into the air. A fan also lit a flare and threw it at the empty seats.

Later, a group of angry fans stood outside the stadium’s entry points to protest before throwing water bottles, flares and even firecrackers in the direction of the players and media entry area.

Police tried to get the group to disperse but they became aggressive and started kicking the gates.

The Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) were forced to chase away the crowd numbering some 400 with batons and tear gas.

Seberang Perai Selatan OCPD Supt Shafee Abd Samad said police arrested four men in their 20s and 30s who were involved in the troubles.

“They are now under police custody under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting,” he said.

“Another two men were also arrested for possessing 16 firecrackers,” he said.

Earlier, Penang started the match well in the first half but struggled to threaten the Sarawak goal.

Sarawak sat deep in their half and tried to surprise the Panthers with counter attacks.

Sarawak, who displayed patience with a tough defence throughout the game, finally broke the deadlock in the 71st minute with a goal by striker Mark Hartmann.

When the match ended, Penang players left the pitch to deafening boos.

Penang coach Ashley Westwood could not hide his frustration but he said he was happy with his players’ performance despite the defeat.

“We dominated the match and had shots on goal, but we just couldn’t execute the moves for a goal,” he said.

Penang’s next match will be away to Kota Baru Town Council tomorrow in the FA Cup.