Rio silver medallists V Shem, Wee Kiong out of World Championships

Thursday August 24, 2017
08:11 AM GMT+8

Men’s doubles pair Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong were defeated by unheralded South Korean pair the World Championships in Glasgow. — Reuters picMen’s doubles pair Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong were defeated by unheralded South Korean pair the World Championships in Glasgow. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 ― Rio Olympics silver medal winning men’s doubles pair Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong were sent packing early in the World Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland by an unheralded South Korean pair.

V Shem/Wee Kiong who had received a “bye” in the first round were defeated by Chung Eui Seok/Kim Dukyoung from South Korea 21-18, 21-16 in straight sets.

Another Malaysian, Zulfadli Zulkiffli also joined Datuk Lee Chong Wei and the doubles pair after losing to Thailand’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 18-21, 13-21 in the men’s singles competition.

Yesterday Chong Wei had lost to Brice Leverdez from France.

The country’s second men’s doubles pair Chooi Kah Ming/Low Juan Shen will face Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen from Denmark in a second round match while mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing will face Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping from China tomorrow. ― Bernama

