Rio Paralympic gold medallists vow to maintain momentum

Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli of Malaysia celebrates winning gold and setting a new world mark in the Rio Paralympics men's shot put final in Rio de Janeiro September 10, 2016. — Reuters picSEPANG, Jan 7 ― Malaysia's gold medallists at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, who have returned home after performing the umrah (minor Haj), target to hunt more successes this year.

The winner of the gold medal in the men's F20 putt shot, Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli said the umrah present from DRB-Hicom Bhd would spur him to achieve positive results in several championships this year including the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Asean Para Games in September.

“I want to maintain my successful momentum and create more success for the country this year,” he told reporters upon his arrival at the KL International Airport (KLIA) here today. Sharing the same view was Abdul Latiff Romly who regarded the opportunity to perform the umrah with his family a catalyst for him to hunt for more success, especially qualifying for the first time for the Kuala Lumpur Asean Para Games.

“I have gleaned much experience performing the umrah and I was happy to be with my parents there.

“I will resume my training to face the Malaysian Open Athletics Championship in March other than seeking to qualify for the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games,” said Abdul Latif who won the gold medal in the men's T20 long jump.

Winner of the gold medal in the T36 100 metres, Mohamad Ridzuan Mohd Puzi said hoped he could continue his winning rhythm while regarding the umrah present as a very special one for him and his family after becoming a national athlete.

“I prayed for my parents and siblings' well-being when I was there but my main focus is to record positive results at Kuala Lumpur Asean Para Games,” he said.

Meanwhile, DRB-Hicom Bhd Group Communication Division chief Mahmood Abdul Razak said the company did not rule out the possibility of expressing the same appreciation to national athletes if they were successful at international sports festivals such as the Olympics and Paralympics.

“We hope the pilgrimage (ziarah) and umrah programmes presented to the paralympic athletes will be an inspiration to the other national athletes to bring fame to the country in future,” he said.

DRB-Hicom Bhd had sponsored the medal winners at the 2016 Paralympic Sports in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in August including bronze medal winner (women's F20 long jump), Siti Noor Radiah Ismail to perform the umrah.

The group, which left on Dec 26, was also joined by 15 other pilgrims comprising athletes' family members, staff of the National Sports Council,

DRB-Hicom Bhd's representatives and the media. ― Bernama