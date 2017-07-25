Ridzuan Puzi eyes Asean Para Games gold

Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi said the defeat in London would not weaken him or his desire but rather motivate him to continue to rise and make the country proud. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― Defending champion Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi who lost his T36 100m crown at the World Para Athletics Championships in London, is determined to make up for his disappointment at the Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur scheduled from September 17-23.

“I will do my best at the Asean Para Games and my recent defeat was not one of my best performances. I will prove myself and try to contribute gold for the country.

“There is no denying I am a little disappointed because I could not defend the gold medal that I had won in Doha, Qatar in 2015, but with everyone’s blessings and prayers, I'm sure of making a come back in the future,” said Mohamad Ridzuan whose words were interpreted by his father Mohamad Puzi Mat Isa.

Although he is approaching 30, the Perlis-born athlete is determined to participate in three events during the upcoming Games ― namely the 100m, 200m and 400m events, clearly in a bid to prove he is the sprint king in Southeast Asia.

“The three events that I will join in the Asean Para Games is not merely for participation, but I want to make history by contributing three gold medals to the national contingent,” he said.

Malaysia made history at the World Championships in London, winning two gold medals through Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli in the men's F20 shot put and Abdul Latif Romly (T20 long-jump), while Mohamad Ridzuan cam home with a silver. ― Bernama