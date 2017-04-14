Ricciardo eyes revenge on teammate Verstappen at Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo drives during a practice session ahead of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in the desert south of the Bahrain’s capital, Manama on April 14, 2017. — AFP picMANAMA (Bahrain), April 14 — Daniel Ricciardo wants to gain revenge on his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen out on the track at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

The beaming Australian was beaten to a podium finish by the 19-year-old Dutchman at last Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai where Verstappen also ‘chopped’ across him as they battled for third place.

Instead of moaning, Ricciardo decided to sort his feelings out privately with his team-mate and pledged to improve his results out on the track.

“We don’t have a problem — it’s all fine,” he said.

“We sorted it out in the ring afterwards!

“It’s all good. As far as I know, they’ve cut out the turning under braking rule so it is probably going to take an accident with someone to spark the conversation again, but for now it is do what you please.

“So, that was fine. I wasn’t close enough to feel I was affected by it.

“All good. Ready to move on! I wanted the podium. He got it. Now, I’ve got to do better….”

Ricciardo showed his intentions in today’s opening free practice session by winding up second fastest behind pace-setting championship leader four-time champion German Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari. — AFP