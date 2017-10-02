Ribery sidelined for up to three months with torn knee ligament

File picture shows Bayern Munich’s Franck Ribery in action with Bayer Leverkusen’s Karim Bellarabi during their Bundesliga match in Munich, August 18, 2017. — Reuters picBERLIN, Oct 2 — Bayern Munich can expect to be without veteran winger Franck Ribery for up to three months with Sky reporting tday he has torn a knee ligament.

The 34-year-old had to be helped off in the 62nd minute of Bayern’s 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin yesterday which left them five points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund in Germany’s top flight.

Caretaker coach Willy Sagnol was in charge after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked on Thursday in the wake of the 3-0 Champions League drubbing at Paris Saint Germain.

Sky reported that Ribery has torn a ligament in his left knee and will be out for between two to three months, although the club has yet to confirm.

“I’m in a lot of pain and not doing so well,” said Ribery at Munich airport after the flight from Berlin.

“The outside ligament is probably affected, I hope it’s not something worse.”

The injury is a particular blow to the Frenchman, who is out of contract at the end of the season, and Bayern, who are already without captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer until January with a fractured foot.

For the second league match running, Bayern threw away a 2-0 lead in Berlin after goals by Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski were cancelled out by Hertha’s Ondrej Duda and Salomon Kalou.

Ex-Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann are among the favourites to succeed Ancelotti. — AFP