Retirement the last thing on Mun Yee’s mind right now

Cheong Jun Hoong (right) and Leong Mun Yee of Malaysia compete in the Women's Synchronised 10m Platform final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh in this file picture taken on July 30, 2014. Mun Yee said she has no intention to retire at the moment. ― Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Senior national diver Leong Mun Yee who is now 32 but has no intention of slowing down or calling it a day from the sport even after featuring in nine SEA Games since 1999.

The Ipoh-born Mun Yee said her physical and mental conditions were still strong to compete at the highest level although in general divers retire even before reaching 30.

“I myself am not sure if this will be my last SEA Games because if my performance remains good, the feeling is to continue. I feel my performance is still good and can even improve from what I am capable of now,” said Mun Yee when met recently.

Mun Yee who has been competing in the SEA Games since the 1999 SEA Games in Brunie, will be competing in the women’s 10m Platform synchronised diving with partner Traicy Vivien Tukiet and the mixed team synchronised Platform with newcomer Jellson Jabilin.

According to Mun Yee, though she would be partnering a newcomer in the mixed team synchronised diving with Jellson, it would not jeopardise their medal hopes.

“We are a new pairing and have been training together only very recently but he’s not bad. We had formed the partnership in China. For me, the mixed team event itself is new to me. However, we expect stiff competition from the Singapore team,” she said.

The diving squad has targeted to sweep all 13 gold medals at stake in diving events that start on Aug 26. — Bernama