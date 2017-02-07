Resurgent Nadal returns to London’s Queen’s Club grass courts

Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against Cyprus’ Marcos Baghdatis in his Australian Open Men’s singles second round match at Melbourne Park January 19, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 7 — A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.

The 14-times grand slam champion missed the entire grasscourt season last year with a wrist injury but after finishing runner-up to Roger Federer at the Australian Open, he hopes a good run in west London will bode well in his pursuit of a third Wimbledon title.

“I am very happy to be coming back to Queen's.... It is the best way for me to be ready for Wimbledon,” the Spanish left-hander said in a statement.

He lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the first time in 2008 just three weeks after his maiden triumph at Queen's Club.

Nadal's second Wimbledon title in 2010 also followed a good run at Queen's and he reached the Wimbledon final five times between 2006 and 2011, making the quarters or better at the London warm-up event prior to each one.

The Queen's Club tournament will be held from June 19-25. — Reuters