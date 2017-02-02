Report says Griezmann has agreement with Man United

France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring the second goal against Germany in this file picture. Griezmann reported reached an agreement with Manchester United. ― Reuters picPARIS, Feb 2 — France international striker Antoine Griezmann has reached an agreement with Manchester United over a transfer from Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, Yahoo Sport has reported.

According to the report, United will have to pay at least €100 million (RM478 million) to secure the 25-year-old forward, who has scored 14 goals in 39 appearances for Les Bleus and was instrumental in the side’s run to the Euro 2016 final.

Griezmann was the leading scorer in the tournament with six goals but hosts France lost 1-0 to Portugal in the title decider.

The Press Association, however, is reporting that no agreement has been reached, citing a Manchester United source.

United are sixth in the Premier League, 14 points behind leaders Chelsea. — Reuters