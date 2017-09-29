Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Report: City’s Aguero hurt in car crash in Amsterdam

Friday September 29, 2017
12:35 PM GMT+8

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero is injured in a car crash in Amsterdam. ― Reuters picManchester City’s Sergio Aguero is injured in a car crash in Amsterdam. ― Reuters picBUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 ― Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly suffered injured ribs after the Argentine forward was involved in a car crash in Amsterdam, media in Argentina reported today.

Argentine newspaper Diário Olé said Aguero, who was in the Netherlands to attend a concert, was riding in a taxi when the vehicle crashed into a pole.

City have yet to comment on the report but his former club in Argentina, Independiente, said on Twitter: “Strength and fast recovery. All Independiente is with you at this difficult time.”

Premier League leaders City face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tomorrow. ― Reuters

