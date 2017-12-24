Report: Assistant diving coach facing rape charge was to be Yang’s successor

File picture shows diving coach Huang Qiang at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur on October 11, 2017 where he faced a charge of raping a 20-year-old female national athlete. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24- National diving team head coach Yang Zhuliang wanted his assistant Huang Qiang to eventually take over his place, according to a report by The Star Online.

National diving coach Huang, a naturalised Malaysian citizen who was originally from China, was charged with raping a 20-year-old national diver at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil last September.

Quoting an unnamed ex-national diver, the news portal claimed that Yang had done everything he could to protect Huang.

“Almost all of the wrongdoings mentioned in Khairy’s statement involved Huang Qiang.

“Basically, Khairy is referring to that one person but he blames Zhuliang for allowing this to happen,” the source said, referring to Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“As for the sexual harassment incidents, sometimes Zhuliang was away with Pandelela Rinong and Leong Mun Yee for competition. This left Huang Qiang and some other younger coaches with the second and third-tier divers.

“Things were out of his (Zhuliang’s) control in situations like this, “ the ex-diver reportedly told the news portal, further claiming that the alleged threats, blackmails and physical abuse involved Huang.

The source reportedly said that the final straw came after the rape case, after which Yang had then left matters to the police.

On Friday, Khairy said that Yang’s contract was not extended as he failed to protect athletes from an environment of rape, sexual harassment, violence, bullying and threats.

He said although Yang, who was appointed head coach of national diving since 2008, had been successful in training divers Pandelela and Cheong Jun Hoong, both of whom were medal winners in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, several issues had worried various quarters.

“The main reason why Zhuliang’s contract as national diving head coach was not renewed was because of a culture and environment of fear among some of our diving athletes. This culture and environment had caused cases of rape, sexual harassment, violence, beatings, bullying and threats,” Khairy said in a statement.

“Although Zhuliang himself was not involved in those things, he had allowed them to spread uncontrollably even though several warnings had been issued to him and another coach who was quite close to him,” Khairy added.

The Star Online reported that Huang had trained under Yang, also originally from China.

It said that Huang had however, suffered an injury, and a drop in his form and was dropped out of the national team, adding that it was during this period that Yang decided to come to Malaysia to coach in 2001.