Relieved Zaza explains Hammers flop

West Ham United’s Simone Zaza reacting during their Premier League match against Middlesbrough at London Stadium, October 1, 2016. — Reuters picMILAN, Feb 3 — West Ham flop Simone Zaza said he is lapping up life in sunny Spain but admitted yesterday his inability to adapt to life in the Premier League was “99 per cent my own fault”.

Italy striker Zaza, who became an internet sensation following a comical, dancing penalty miss against Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, joined the Hammers on loan from Juventus last summer in a bid to secure more regular playing time.

But despite being considered one of the Azzurri’s most talented young strikers the 25-year-old spectacularly struggled to impress, prompting a January move to La Liga side Valencia.

Zaza claimed the “different training methods” at the London club proved a significant obstacle, but not as big as his own failure to adapt.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, he said: “West Ham was one of the teams that wanted me the most.

“But pretty quickly I realised so many things weren’t to my taste: the environment, the culture, the training and nutrition.

“I don’t want to play the victim, I know that playing as a footballer allows you to earn a lot of money. I’m simply trying to explain the causes of my failure.

“I knew there would be some difficulties, but I didn’t expect so many. I don’t blame anyone: 99 per cent of it is my fault because I was unable to adapt.

“I was so convinced I would, but I realised that I am probably so used to doing things in a certain way ... otherwise I’m lost and without direction.”

Zaza said in physical terms, West Ham’s less intensive training sessions were a handicap to his progress.

“Physically, I wasn’t great. I’d done pre-season with Juventus so I was ok. But when I got there (London) I discovered different training methods: you exercise less, sometimes the sessions last 40 minutes and almost immediately I didn’t feel good.

“I need to train more, to massacre myself.”

Zaza said he quit West Ham reluctantly, adding: “It wasn’t easy. I didn’t want to walk away feeling a loser. The whole experience has stuck in my gut.”

But with “the sun and the beach” in Valencia, Zaza said he is smiling again: “Everyone told me what a nice place Valencia is. And they were right.

“Give me the sun and the beach anytime and I will be happy, I don’t need anything else.” — AFP