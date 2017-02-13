Reiterating stand, Khairy says will not contesting FAM presidency

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says he will not contest for the post of FAM president. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has reiterated he will not fight for the post of Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president if Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) club owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim decides to contest.

“If Tunku Ismail wants to contest, then there is no need for me to be there. I have a lot of other things to do also,” he said.

Tunku Ismail is also Tunku Mahkota of Johor.

Khairy was speaking to reporters after witnessing the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the ministry and Johor Petroleum Development Corporation Bhd (JPDC) here today.

However, he said, he would still meet with FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin despite having a tight schedule.

“I will see him at some point today. My day is quite full today,” he said.

Previous reports have quoted Hamidin as saying that all parties should wait until today, to know the final list of candidates for the post of FAM president which will be tabled to the exco on Feb 20.

Next month, FAM is expected to hold the elections for its committee for the 2017-2012 term, including for the post of president which is now held by Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

To date, only former FAM deputy president Tan Sri Annuar Musa has confirmed he would contest the president’s post.

Commenting on the commotion at the Penang Batu Kawan Stadium last Saturday, Khairy said such incidents were among issues which should be tackled by the new FAM leadership.

The incident was allegedly triggered after fans of the Black Kumbang squad created a commotion after the match which saw Penang losing 0-1 to Sarawak in the Super League match. — Bernama