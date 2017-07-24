Redzuan: We need time to shine

Redzuan speaks to his players during a break in play. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKLANG, July 24 — Redzuan Ponirin hopes to spring a surprise in next month’s SEA Games.

The former Malaysian hockey player has a new role — coach of the Singapore indoor team.

Speaking to Mailsport after the friendlies with Malaysia’s indoor hockey team, he said, the team need time before they can prove their capabilities.

“Some of the players are from the field team. They are not used to the rules of indoor hockey. This slows down their pace and they appear lost at times.

“We have an analyst watching our games. There is a lot of work to be done before the team can actually compete against top teams like Malaysia,” he said.

In the first Test against Malaysia, the Singapore women’s team lost 4-1.

Their men were thrashed 6-0.

The 36-year old Redzuan, who took charge of the team early this year, admitted Malaysia are a class above in the competition.

“Malaysian players have strong chemistry and they are fast. They have experienced players which gives them a big advantage.

“Being new to the sport, Singapore would should take this as a challenge and put up a good fight,” he said.

Redzuan said his goal is Singapore to get some positive results.

“The medal doesn’t actually matter, we just hope the players enjoy themselves and have a good time,” he said.