Red Warriors no longer in limbo

Annuar (right), announcing his two companies will be the Red Warriors main sponsors for the coming season. With him are Rosmadi (left) and Kafa secretary general Datuk Ismail Md Nor (centre). — Picture by Bernama KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The FA of Kelantan FA (Kafa) will be able to field a team for the new season after all, following the securing of a RM3 million sponsorship deal with the Al-Hamra Group and Red One Network.

Kafa were in limbo when president Tan Sri Annuar Musa resigned last November amid news of the association’s deepening financial woes that had threatened their team’s ability to field a side for the 2017 season.

Kelantan are not the only team in financial trouble; Selangor and Perlis are also wallowing in debt.

Yesterday, however, Annuar confirmed Kafa would feature in the coming season.

Ironically, despite having quit his post in Kafa, the Umno politician said he would continue helping the Red Warriors now that a sponsorship of RM3 million had been secured from the Al-Hamra Group and Red One Network.

“I am only a man who loves football, I am not leaving Kafa to crash and burn, I want to see it succeed,” said Annuar of his renewed interest in Kafa.

He said Al-Hamra and Red One will form a consortium comprising up to eight companies to help KAFA secure more sponsors.

Annuar said the deadline for the formation of the consortium was January 14, but three companies had already agreed to be part of the consortium that aims to raise RM10 million for Kafa.

Annuar said Kafa’s next step was to get a formidable team for the Malaysian Super League which may entail the signing of three foreign players.

“We have to acknowledge that our players are not in the best shape yet, and we don’t want the team going into the league unprepared. I will be handling the hiring of the three import players,” said Annuar.

“For our 23-player squad, I can’t bring in a Lionel Messi or Ronaldo, but I will look for the best option. There are at least 10 players we’re in discussion with now,” he added.

“I also hope Kafa will drop undisciplined and underperforming players so they don’t burden the rest,” he said.

Despite a tacit understanding with the Kelantan state government of help to ease Kafa’s financial woes, there was no word of anything forthcoming up until yesterday.

Kafa vice president Datuk Rosmadi Ismail said he was disappointed with the state government and took their silence as a sign to move on.

Rosmadi estimated the association would need RM15 million for the smooth running of the team, including paying off arrears on players’ salaries, administrative costs and taxes.