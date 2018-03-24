Red-hot Del Potro wins opener at Miami Open

Juan Martin Del Potro extended his win streak to 12 straight matches as he seeks his third straight ATP title. — AFP picMIAMI, March 24 — Juan Martin Del Potro showed why he is the hottest player on the ATP Tour yesterday with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Robin Haase in his opening match at the Miami Open.

The former US Open winner extended his win streak to 12 straight matches as he seeks his third straight ATP title after winning back-to-back in Acapulco and Indian Wells.

Argentina’s Del Potro, who is ranked sixth in the world, blasted five aces and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points in the two hour and nine minute match.

Del Potro moves on to the third round where he will battle 26th seeded Kei Nishikori who needed three sets to eliminate Aussie qualifier John Millman 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-3. — AFP