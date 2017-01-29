Red alert at NSC as two footballers, a coach and two staff down with dengue

Two footballers, a coach and two staff from the National Sports Council (NSC) are reported to be down with dengue. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Two footballers, a coach and two staff from the National Sports Council (NSC) are reported to be down with dengue and admitted to the hospital, raising the red alert in Bukit Jalil.

“All five admitted to the hospital are in stable condition. the two footballers and coach are from the Bukit Jalil Sports School (SSBJ),” said NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail after attending a meeting with representatives from the Health Ministry, National Sports Institute, Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) and agencies from the private sector.

Shapawi said the NSC would set up a special committee to monitor the increase in the number of dengue cases in and around Bukit Jalil.

He said the move would be a joint effort between a number of government agencies and the private sector to enhance preventive measures to control the spread of dengue.

The task of the special committee would be to identify dengue hot spots and clean areas identified as breeding spots.

“The main objective of setting up the special committee is to carry out preventive measures to control the spread of dengue,” he said. — Bernama