Real Madrid lose Vazquez, Kovacic to injury

Friday December 30, 2016
12:51 PM GMT+8

Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez suffered a right leg injury in the 4-2 final win over Kashima Antlers in Japan. ― Reuters picReal Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez suffered a right leg injury in the 4-2 final win over Kashima Antlers in Japan. ― Reuters picMADRID, Dec 30 ― Real Madrid will be without midfielders Lucas Vazquez and Mateo Kovacic when the team returns to action in 2017 after picking up injuries in their successful Club World Cup campaign.

Vazquez suffered a right leg injury in the 4-2 final win over Kashima Antlers in Japan and will be sidelined for up to four weeks, according to Spanish sports daily As.

He is likely to miss the Spanish Cup last-16 game against Sevilla on January 4 and 12 as well as three La Liga matches.

Croatian midfielder Kovacic will miss the first leg of the cup clash with Sevilla with a leg ankle knock also picked up in the tournament in Japan. ― AFP

