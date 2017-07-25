Real Madrid agree record €180m deal for Monaco flier Mbappe

Mbappe, under contract at Monaco until 2019, has been wooed by some of Europes’ top clubs, including Monaco’s arch Ligue rivals Paris Saint-Germain. — Reuters picMADRID, July 25 — Real Madrid have reached agreement to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for a world record €180 million (RM898 million), Spanish media reported today.

Sports daily Marca, citing sources close to the negotiations, said the teenage striker is expected to joining Real “in the next few days” on a six year deal.

French newspapers Le Parisien and Nice Matin said Monaco had denied the report.

But Marca insisted that Real are set to pay between €150-160 million with add-ons of between €20 and €30 million, dwarfing the current world transfer record of €105 million Manchester United paid to lure Paul Pogba from Juventus last year.

Real are looking to fill the void left by Alvaro Morata who joined English Premier League champions Chelsea last Friday.

If he does arrive at Zinedine Zidane’s European champions the 18-year-old will be on a net annual salary of ‘€7 million’, Marca said.

Mbappe, under contract at Monaco until 2019, has been wooed by some of Europes’ top clubs, including Monaco’s arch Ligue rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Last week Monaco issued a warning to the likes of Real and PSG to lay off their starlet.

“Top European football clubs made contact with Kylian Mbappé and his entourage without our authorisation,” Monaco said on their website.

The club said they wanted to remind these clubs that such actions are contrary to French and international regulations.

Mbappe scored six goals in 10 Champions League outings and 15 in Ligue 1 as he exploded onto the scene in the second half of last season.

Yesterday Monaco lost full-back Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City in a €52 million deal for a defender. — AFP