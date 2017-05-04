Real defender Carvajal out with hamstring injury

Real Madrid's Daniel Carvajal celebrates after Casemiro scored their first goal against Barcelona during their Spanish Liga Santander match at Santiago Bernabeau in Madrid April 23, 2017. — Reuters picMADRID, May 4 — Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal sustained an injured hamstring in his team’s 3-0 victory over city rivals Atletico in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, the European champions announced yesterday.

Real said Carvajal “has been diagnosed with a grade 2 hamstring injury in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Carvajal suffered the injury after falling awkwardly after going up for a contested header.

Real offered no timeframe for a possible return, but Spanish media spoke of a potential four-week layoff. — AFP