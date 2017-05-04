Real defender Carvajal out with hamstring injury

MADRID, May 4 — Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal sustained an injured hamstring in his team’s 3-0 victory over city rivals Atletico in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, the European champions announced yesterday.
Real said Carvajal “has been diagnosed with a grade 2 hamstring injury in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”
Carvajal suffered the injury after falling awkwardly after going up for a contested header.
Real offered no timeframe for a possible return, but Spanish media spoke of a potential four-week layoff. — AFP