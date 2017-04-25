Last updated -- GMT+8

Raptors seize control with win over Bucks

Tuesday April 25, 2017
10:48 AM GMT+8

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at BMO Harris Bradley Centre April 23, 2017. — Reuters pic Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at BMO Harris Bradley Centre April 23, 2017. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, April 25 — The Toronto Raptors moved within one win of advancing in the NBA playoffs yesterday with a 118-93 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Norman Powell, starting for the second time in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series, scored 25 points for the Raptors, who took a 3-2 lead and will try to clinch the series in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The winners of the series will take on the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who swept their series against the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavaliers beat the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals last season.

Kyle Lowry added 16 points and 10 assists for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka contributed 19 points, DeMar DeRozan had 18, DeMarre Carroll added 12 and Cory Joseph scored 10 off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points and nine rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points and Greg Monroe had 11.

The Raptors got off to a strong start, using a 17-0 first-quarter run to take a 26-11 lead.

Milwaukee responded with a 9-0 run, but the Raptors were up 31-20 at the end of the first period.

Toronto led by as many as 19 before taking a 57-48 lead into halftime. — AFP

