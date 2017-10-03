Rape bombshell hits aquatics

The coach, in his 30s, was involved with the 'Kita Juara' Sea Games programme in a water sport discipline. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A Chinese aquatics coach has been arrested on suspicion of raping a national trainee.

A source said the suspect, in his 30s, was involved with the “Kita Juara” Sea Games programme in a water sport discipline.

It was learnt the alleged victim was not in the Sea Games team.

The former Olympian has been in the country for more than five years.

The athlete’s parents made a police report on Sunday, the source said.

The Sexual Crimes Unit is probing the allegation which has rocked Malaysian sports.

City police chief Datuk Amar Singh confirmed the coach was picked up at the National Sports Council (NSC) yesterday afternoon.

He declined to divulge further details.

NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said they will assist the police investigation.

The bombshell on Malaysian sports comes 25 years after former national athletics coach C. Ramanathan was jailed four years for molesting two underage athletes by giving them a massage.

The Court of Appeal later slashed his jail term to one year and Ramanathan was freed in 2011.