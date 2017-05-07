Last updated Sunday, May 07, 2017 3:13 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Thunderstorm

Sports

Raonic and Cilic to slug out Istanbul final

Sunday May 7, 2017
12:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Penang’s Ghee Hiang to take its traditional pastries overseasPenang’s Ghee Hiang to take its traditional pastries overseas

Up to 80 more Chibok girls released from Boko HaramUp to 80 more Chibok girls released from Boko Haram

The Edit: Check Soaperlicious MY out if you love Lush CosmeticsThe Edit: Check Soaperlicious MY out if you love Lush Cosmetics

The Edit: Massive fan turnout for Donnie Yen in KuchingThe Edit: Massive fan turnout for Donnie Yen in Kuching

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Milos Raonic (pic) will meet Marin Cilic Istanbul Open final tomorrow. ― File picMilos Raonic (pic) will meet Marin Cilic Istanbul Open final tomorrow. ― File picLONDON, May 7 ― Big servers Milos Raonic and Marin Cilic set up a heavyweight final at the Istanbul Open when they came through their semi-finals with ease yesterday.

Canadian top seed Raonic beat Serbian Viktor Troicki 6-2 6-3 while 2014 US Open champion Cilic, seeded two, beat Argentina's defending champion Diego Schwartzman 6-1 7-6(7) to reach his first final of the year.

“I'm definitely very excited for the final tomorrow,” Cilic, who will seek a first claycourt title since winning in Umag in 2012, said. “It's something I was looking forward to at the beginning of the week. I'm really happy with my tennis and hope I can continue with great tennis tomorrow.”

Raonic is playing his first tournament since withdrawing from the Miami Open in March with a hamstring injury.

As the build-up to the French Open continues, Germany's rising force Alexander Zverev reached the final of the BMW Open in Munich with a 7-5 7-5 defeat of Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. He will face Argentine qualifier Guido Pella in the final after he beat young South Korean Hyeon Chung 4-6 7-5 6-4. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline