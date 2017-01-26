Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:56 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Ranieri shrugs off liar jibe in Ulloa dispute

Thursday January 26, 2017
11:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Federer edges Wawrinka to reach Australian Open finalFederer edges Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final

The Edit: After ‘racist’ Trump visa ban, Iran actress to boycott OscarsThe Edit: After ‘racist’ Trump visa ban, Iran actress to boycott Oscars

Mexico furious as Trump gives order to build border wallMexico furious as Trump gives order to build border wall

MAS releases heart-warming Chinese New Year videoMAS releases heart-warming Chinese New Year video

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ulloa is disgruntled after starting just once in the Premier League this season and he has not been offered a new deal after helping the Foxes win the title last season. ― Reuters picUlloa is disgruntled after starting just once in the Premier League this season and he has not been offered a new deal after helping the Foxes win the title last season. ― Reuters picLONDON, Jan 26 — Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri insists he has no problem with unhappy striker Leonardo Ulloa despite being branded a liar by one of the Argentine’s agents.

Ulloa handed in a transfer request last week but the Premier League champions have reportedly rejected a bid from Spanish club Alaves because Ranieri would prefer to keep him.

Horacio Rossi, who helps represent Ulloa, was quoted this week saying he was tired of the “lies” from Ranieri and director of football Jon Rudkin.

Ulloa is disgruntled after starting just once in the Premier League this season and he has not been offered a new deal after helping the Foxes win the title last season.

But ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth-round trip to Derby, Ranieri said he has spoken to the 30-year-old and cleared the air.

“The agent said I was a liar but I don’t want to respond to him. It’s different, I understand him because he (Ulloa) is Latin and when someone speaks when it’s not me why do I have to apologise for that person?” Ranieri said.

“With Leo I have a fantastic relationship and I have to support him. Two seasons ago he was the goalscorer, we paid a lot of money for him. 

“Last season every time I put him on the pitch he made a fantastic performance. I understand him when this season once or twice he went to the stand, not on the bench.

“He said ‘last season I saw the light, I had a chance to play but this season I don’t feel this’. I understand him but he must also understand me. 

“If I have to let him go, for me it’s not good.” — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline