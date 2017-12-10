Ramon Marcote returns as Red Hawks head coach

SERI KEMBANGAN, Dec 10 — Former Kedah football squad assistant coach, Ramon Marcote has returned as the Red Hawks head coach for the 2018 Malaysian League (M-League) season.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, who is also Kedah Football Association (KFA) president, said the Spaniard is already in Alor Setar for the contract signing ceremony.

“I will meet up with Ramon Marcote and sign the contract soon. The only thing undecided is whether the contract is for one year or two years,” he told reporters after the Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Golf Cup 2017 tournament at the Mines Resort & Country Club, here today.

Rumours of Marcote’s imminent appointment as Red Hawks head coach gathered steam soon after he arrived at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport, Alor Setar on Dec 6.

The Spaniard came into the frame after head coach Nidzam Adha Yusoff expressed his willingness to step down after failing to help the Red Hawks defend the Malaysia Cup this season.

Red Hawks supporters have fond memories of Marcote who guided Kedah to the Malaysia Cup final in 2015 in the absence of head coach Tan Cheng Hoe who was away in China for a pro-coaching course.

Marcote made his name as fitness coach at top Spanish club Atletico Madrid,

On another note, Ahmad Bashah said the KFA has decided to retain two foreign players from last season, Liridon Krasniqi and Sandro Mendoca, while the fate of the others would be determined by the head coach.

Commenting on allegations of corruption involving several Red Hawks players and coaches, he said the matter was being investigated by the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“We got an explanation from the players and the coaches. The allegations could have been made by frustrated and dissatisfied Red Hawks supporters,” he added. — Bernama