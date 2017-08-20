Rafiq, Adrian Ang bag gold and silver in men’s tenpin bowling

PETALING JAYA, Aug 20 — Malaysian keglers set the Sunway Megalanes ablaze on the first day of the SEA Games tenpin bowling competition with a sizzling performance in the men’s individual category to sweep the gold and silver medals through Muhammad Rafiq Ismail and Adrian Ang Hsien Loong.

With the win today, Muhammad Rafiq retained the gold medal that he had won at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games, after knocking down 1,418 pins while Adrian Ang had 1,402 pinfalls after six games.

Indonesia’s Yeri Ramadona came from 12th spot to clinch the bronze medal.

According to Muhammad Rafiq, his decision to change the ball in the last minute proved vital since he was able to produce a consistent performance and sweep past Adrian Ang who was leading until the fourth game.

“In the middle of the game I was struggling a little but I knew the margin or difference in points would not be that big. To be honest I had taken a big risk by using a ball that I rarely used,” he said after the prize presentation ceremony.

He added that he was also under tremendous pressure to retain the form that helped him win the gold medal in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Adrian Ang who is an experienced senior kegler in the squad, had won four gold medals in the past, namely the 2011 Palembang SEA Games hosted by Indonesia.

“It does not matter whether I won a silver or not, since another Malaysian had won the gold medal. We provide support to each other and that is important,” he said.

National coach Holloway Cheah said: “We were well prepared and expected him (Muhammad Rafiq) to win and he did it.. he almost lost his control but managed to get up..it’s not easy for a left handed player to do that,” he said.

Cheah hoped his charges would maintain the momentum in the team event. — Bernama