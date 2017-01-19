Radwanska dumped out of Australian Open second round

Croatia’s Mirjana Lucic-Baroni celebrates after winning her Australian Open Women’s singles second round match against Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, January 19, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 19 — Third seed and former semi-finalist Agnieszka Radwanska was knocked out of the second round of the Australian Open by Croatia’s Mirjana Lucic-Baroni today, becoming the highest seed to fall in the women’s draw at Melbourne Park.

World number 79 Lucic-Baroni left Radwanska and the Margaret Court Arena crowd stunned with a 6-3 6-2 defeat of the former Wimbledon finalist in the late afternoon match.

Former Wimbledon finalist Radwanska, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park last year and in 2014, managed only eight winners to her opponent's 33 and slumped to her earliest exit at the year's first grand slam since her first round elimination in 2009.

“Losing in the first week of a grand slam, it happens sometimes and I just need to come back next year and do better,” a downcast Radwanska told reporters.

“I was trying to do things but everything was just going to her side so it’s hard to do anything.”

Radwanska’s departure follows fourth seed Simona Halep’s first round exit on Monday.

Lucic-Baroni next faces Greece’s Maria Sakkari for a place in the fourth round. — Reuters