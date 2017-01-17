Racquet-slamming Zverev survives five-set test

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his men's singles first round match against Robin Haase of the Netherlands in Melbourne Park, January 17, 2017. ― Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 17 ― Rising German teen star Alexander Zverev recovered from a racquet-slamming meltdown to win the first Australian Open match of his hotly tipped career today.

The 19-year-old hotshot looked headed for defeat when he was down a service break early in the fourth set against Dutch journeyman Robin Haase ― only to surge home in five sets.

The 24th-ranked Zverev claimed a 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 win over the 57th-ranked Dutchman in 2hr 55min on a sun-drenched Hisense Arena.

He faces either Mikhail Kukushkin or Frances Tiafoe in the second round.

“Robin played very well and I was very fortunate to come back,” Zverev said.

The great hope of German tennis is the world’s highest-ranked teenager. He is the first teenager to have achieved a top-20 ranking since Novak Djokovic a decade ago, and the first to win an ATP title since Marin Cilic in 2008.

Zverev also has two back-to-back wins over Swiss legend Roger Federer on his playing CV.

He conquered Federer in a classic three-set contest at this month’s Hopman Cup in Perth, after beating him in Germany last June.

Zverev began well with a double service break and it was not until the fifth game that the Dutchman got on the board.

The German teenager cantered through the opening set in 32 minutes but he encountered more resistance in the second set as his game fell away.

Haase, who has failed to progress past the first round at his previous five Australian Opens, began to take charge and recovered from an early break to twice break Zverev’s serve and take a 2-1 sets lead.

Zverev’s frustrations boiled over at the start of the fourth set when his serve was broken and he slammed his racquet twice on the court, mangling the frame.

He received a code violation from the chair umpire as the match began to slip away.

“Sometimes it’s good to let it out and I started to play my best tennis again after that in the fourth set,” Zverev said.

The young German turned around the momentum with double breaks to serve it out for a fifth set.

Haase was broken in the opening game of the deciding set and again in his next service game as his game unravelled and Zverev surged to victory. ― AFP