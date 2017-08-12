Queen Schippers retains 200m crown, US shine again

Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands celebrates winning the 200m final in London, August 11, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 12 — Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers held on to retain her world 200m title yesterday as the United States had another night to savour at the London Stadium and two experienced campaigners claimed more gold.

Schippers, who won bronze in the 100m, roared off the bend into the final straight and looked as if she would coast safely home.

But the Dutchwoman began to tie up and only a savage dip at the line that saw her clock 22.05 seconds edged her past Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou by just three-hundredths of a second. It was Ta Lou’s second silver after her efforts in the 100m won by American Tori Bowie, absent from the 200.

“I fought for that,” said Schippers, who won 200m silver in the Rio Olympics. “I have worked so hard this year so I am so happy. It’s so cool. Two times in a row is very special too.

“It was very important to win. I worked so hard in the last years and last year was not the easiest for me. I changed everything and got a new coach, so I’m very happy.

“It’s great, especially with a gold medal, I am very pleased. My secret is enjoying the sport and enjoying my racing. I feel a little bit nervous starting out, but I’m a final runner and I’m grateful for the experience now it’s over.”

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who in the space of 20 metres fell from clear leader to finish fourth in the 400m, had the consolation of claiming bronze in 22.15sec.

For all the excitement of the sprint, the most dramatic race of the evening was the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

It had everything, from one of the four Kenyans actually running past the first water jump to a fall to smart tactical racing that had the crowd on their feet.

US 1-2 in steeplechase

Olympic bronze medallist Emma Coburn finished the final 150 metres strongly for a first American steeplechase gold in a championships record 9min 02.58sec, with team-mate Courtney Frerichs taking silver ahead of Kenya’s defending champion Hyvin Jepkemoi.

“Oh my goodness, what a race to be part of!” Coburn said.

“I have memories from 2015 and 2016 where I went too early for the last push, so I just had to keep trusting myself and be patient, and it looks like it paid off.

“I just expected the others to finish quickly, so I just kept pushing to make sure I got that gold that I wanted so much.”

In the field, American Brittney Reese claimed a fourth world title in the long jump, having previously won in 2009, 2011 and 2013, and Poland’s Pawel Fajdek a third consecutive gold in the men’s hammer throw.

“It has been an emotional few weeks for me after my grandfather passed away two weeks ago,” said Reese, who won with a best effort of 7.02 metres.

“But I was doing this for him and I know he would have been cheering for me. I’m a stronger person than I probably think I am. It has shown me mentally at my best.”

In a compelling hammer competition, Fajdek defended his title with a best of 79.81 metres.

“I waited for this competition at this stadium for five years so it was very important for me to get this revenge for the Olympics in here,” said Fajdek, who failed to qualify for both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic finals.

“Three times world champion — I made history, what more could I expect?”

There were also two silver medals for Russian athletes competing under a neutral flag as their country’s federation remains banned by the IAAF over a widespread state-sponsored doping programme.

Dariya Klishina split the Americans in the women’s long jump, with veteran defending champion Tianna Bartoletta taking bronze, and Valeriy Pronkin was sandwiched in between Fajdek and bronze medal winner Wojciech Nowicki in the hammer.

“This is my first medal from a world championships, and, for me, it’s my most important result,” said Klishina.

“I was waiting many years (for 7m). I wanted to show this result in an Olympic Games, but I did not have a chance with the whole situation around me. Now it was the right time, at a world championships, to jump this.” — AFP