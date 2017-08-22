Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Qabil Ambak leads Malaysia’s dressage team to SEA Games gold

Tuesday August 22, 2017
01:20 PM GMT+8

The Malaysian dressage team led Qabil Ambak won the gold medal with a combined score of 210.947 points. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017The Malaysian dressage team led Qabil Ambak won the gold medal with a combined score of 210.947 points. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017RAWANG, Aug 22 ― The Malaysian dressage team galloped to gold at the 3Q Equestrian Centre in Rawang today.

Led by Qabil Ambak, the team impressed the judges with a combined score of 210.947 points to top the tournament.

The team consists of 37-year-old Qabil, Quzandria Nur, Edric Lee and Quek Sue Yian.

Thailand came in second with 206.211 points, led HRH Princess Sirivannavarihariratana Vajiralongkorn, while Singapore took the bronze with 201.289 points.

