Qabil Ambak leads Malaysia’s dressage team to SEA Games gold

RAWANG, Aug 22 ― The Malaysian dressage team galloped to gold at the 3Q Equestrian Centre in Rawang today.
Led by Qabil Ambak, the team impressed the judges with a combined score of 210.947 points to top the tournament.
The team consists of 37-year-old Qabil, Quzandria Nur, Edric Lee and Quek Sue Yian.
Thailand came in second with 206.211 points, led HRH Princess Sirivannavarihariratana Vajiralongkorn, while Singapore took the bronze with 201.289 points.
