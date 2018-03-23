Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

PSG ordered to partially close stadium for next European match

Friday March 23, 2018
07:02 AM GMT+8

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action with Real Madrid's Casemiro during their Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match at Parc des Princes, Paris March 6, 2018. — Reuters picPARIS, March 23 — Paris St Germain will have to partially close their stadium for their next home European match following trouble during the defeat by Real Madrid which knocked the big-spending Ligue 1 club out of the Champions League.

Uefa said yesterday its disciplinary committee had ordered PSG to close the North stand and fined them €43,000 after fans let off fireworks and used laser pointers during the last 16 second leg in Paris on March 6.

PSG were also charged over blocked stairways and lack of body searches, although Uefa said the latter one had been dropped.

German referee Felix Brych had to stop the game on two occasions due to the excessive amount of smoke on the pitch from the flares, harming the visibility of officials and players during the 2-1 loss to Real.

PSG’s Ultra supporters also set off flares near the hotel Real were staying at in the French capital the night before the game, prompting a complaint from the Spanish side to Uefa. European football's ruling body made no reference to this in its statement.

Olympique de Marseille were banned from selling tickets to their fans for their next European away match, which will be at RB Leipzig in the Europa League quarter-finals on April 5, after crowd trouble at their match away to Athletic Bilbao last week.

Marseille, also fined €30,000 (RM144,661), were charged with setting off of fireworks by their fans, throwing of objects and crowd disturbances.

The ban will be extended to a second European match if there is similar incident during the next two years, Uefa said. — Reuters

