PSG edges Roma 5-3 on penalties in friendly

Thursday July 20, 2017
12:31 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, July 20 ― Paris Saint-Germain edged Roma 5-3 on penalties yesterday after they played to a 1-1 draw in a friendly international football match in Detroit, Michigan.

Brazilian defender Marquinhos gave the Ligue 1 giants the lead in the 36th minute, but Roma responded with a strong second-half performance that saw Sadiq Umar nab the equalizer in the 60th minute.

Under the rules of the International Champions Cup friendly tournament the match was then settled by a shootout.

Only Roma's Gerson failed to convert, and Marquinhos capped his night with the decisive penalty.

Brazil international Dani Alvez made his debut for PSG, starting at right back a week after he signed with the French club in a deal worth a reported €14 million (RM69 million).

Alves played 69 minutes and was perhaps lucky not to concede a penalty in the 57th, when his slide tackle caught Diego Perotti in the area.

Paris had seized the lead nine minutes before halftime. A neat combination between Thiago Motta and Jese saw the ball fall to Marquinhos, who fired home a right-footed shot from the center of the area.

The French club continued to push, with Lucas Moura firing straight at Roma keeper Alisson, but the lead remained at 1-0 at halftime.

With six changes for Roma and two for PSG, both clubs struggled to find a rhythm to open the second half.

But Roma gradually increased the pressure and were rewarded on the hour mark a pass from Gerson saw the speedy Sadiq put in behind and the 20-year-old Nigerian put the ball through Alphonse Areola's legs.

Blaise Matuidi had three late chances for PSG, including blazing over from close range in the 85th minute and an injury-time effort.

In the shoot-out, the first five penalties were converted before Gerson, the third penalty-taker for Roma, missed. ― AFP

