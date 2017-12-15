Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Haze

Sports

PSG coach Emery’s house robbed

Friday December 15, 2017
09:28 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

China now craves our pineapples after Musang King, minister saysChina now craves our pineapples after Musang King, minister says

The Edit: Google crunches data to help Nasa find eight new planetsThe Edit: Google crunches data to help Nasa find eight new planets

The Edit: AG Sulzberger takes over from dad as New York Times publisherThe Edit: AG Sulzberger takes over from dad as New York Times publisher

Ringgit among Asian favourites for the next big currency tradeRinggit among Asian favourites for the next big currency trade

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PSG coach Unai Emery’s (right) apartment was robbed on Wednesday night. — Reuters picPSG coach Unai Emery’s (right) apartment was robbed on Wednesday night. — Reuters picPARIS, Dec 15 ― Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery's Paris apartment was burgled on Wednesday evening as his side won a cup tie away at Strasbourg.

The robbery at the top floor flat of a chic Parisian street in the 16th arrondissement was discovered around 11pm by Emery's wife. Emery himself got back from Strasbourg in the early hours of yesterday.

Signed Neymar shirts and a Rolex watch were among the items stolen with the family telling the police goods worth around €20,000 (RM96,064) in total were taken.

“The door was closed but not locked,” the police said.

“The door was lifted off its hinges and the thieves took luxury handbags, jewellery, football shirts and designer clothes,” the police confirmed.

Paris Saint-Germain had a happier evening leaving Strasbourg with a 4-2 win and a place in the League Cup quarter-finals. ― AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline