PSG better option than China, says Di Maria

Friday January 20, 2017
08:08 PM GMT+8

PARIS, Jan 20 — Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has insisted he wants to see out his contract with the French champions, dismissing speculation he could move to the cash-rich Chinese Super League.

“There are two years left on my contract,” Di Maria, who joined PSG from Manchester United in August 2015, told ESPN Argentina.

“Of course, there are rumours. I’m very happy here, my family too. That’s important for me so I will stay here for the duration of my contract.”

Di Maria has struggled in his second season at the Parc des Princes, with the recent arrival of Germany international Julian Draxler putting his place in the starting line-up under serious threat.

But the 28-year-old said he had no plans to leave Paris as Unai Emery’s men fight for a fifth successive Ligue 1 title.

“Everyone has their way of thinking, we can always have the hope of going to play in China,” added Di Maria.

“For sure, we can be sensitive to the amount of money we are talking about. But I’d rather stay here, be happy here and achieve the goal I’ve always spoken about. I came to Paris to win the Champions League.” — AFP

