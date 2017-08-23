Pressure on for rookie diver Kimberly Bong ahead of SEA Games bow

Kimberly will replace Cheong (pic) who is recovering from an injury sustained at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, last month. ― Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — National rookie diver, Kimberly Bong has been tasked with taking the place of Cheong Jun Hoong in the women’s individual 10m platform event at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games .

Despite the heavy responsibility assigned by coach Yang Zhuliang, she hoped to reciprocate the coach’s trust in her by delivering at least a bronze medal.

The Sarawak-born diver will be accompanied by national diving queen Pandelela Rinong in the event scheduled on Aug 28.

“I am quite nervous as this is my first SEA Games appearance but I am determined to win.

“My challengers will be Pandelela as well as divers from Singapore. I will try to do my best here...at least for a bronze medal,” she said.

In this regard, Kimberly captured the attention of the diving fraternity when she won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Malaysia Games in Sarawak last year.

Jun Hoong when met yesterday said she would be taking part in the 1m springboard event to give way to younger divers in other events while she was recuperating.

The national squad is targeting to sweep all 13 gold medals offered in the sports opening on Saturday. — Bernama