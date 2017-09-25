Perseverance pushes Perak to Malaysia Cup semifinals

Perak player Mohamad Zaquan Adha Abd Razak kicks the ball while Pahang player Francisco Insa Bohigues tries to defend during the Malaysia Cup 2017 quarter finals match at Stadium Perak. ― Bernama picIPOH, Sept 25 — A ‘never say die’ spirit was key to Perak’s success in downing Pahang 4-0 in the second quarterfinal match of the 2017 Malaysia Cup at Ipoh Stadium yesterday.

Perak coach, Mehmet Durakovic said every player deserved praise for exhibiting consistent performance despite facing a difficult task of erasing the Tok Gajah squad’s 3-1 win in the first quarterfinals at Darulmakmur Stadium on Sept 16.

“To me, the second quarterfinal match showcases among the best performances of the players throughout the Malaysia Cup campaign,” he told a media conference after the match here, last night.

The 4-0 win of The Bos Gaurus squad was achieved via two goals by imported Brazilian player Gilmar Filho while the other two goals were scored by Kenny Pallraj and Mohd Nazrin Nawi.

“The goals to a certain extent flamed the spirit and morale of the Pahang players to prevent us from scoring more,” said Durakovic.

Commenting on the first semifinal match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at Ipoh Stadium on Oct 14, Durakovic believed his players could spring a surprise.

“We will give our best in the semifinals although we are aware that JDT is among the best teams in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pahang coach Ahmad Shaharuddin Rosdi said carelessness and lack of coordination on the part of his players were the factors for the team’s defeat.

“Our players were probably complacent after their previous win and therefore failed to focus and follow the plan drawn up for them before the match,” he said. — Bernama