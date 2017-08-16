Preparations for women’s bowling squad focused on mental strength, says assistant team manager

PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 ― The focus of preparations for the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) was on mental strength, especially for the women’s tenpin bowling squad to ensure they performed at the highest level to win gold medals when the lanes open on Saturday.

Malaysian Tenpin bowling assistant team manager Mohd Muzhafar Hamdan said the women’s squad were on the same wave length as the Singapore team and that could lead to building up pressure in the game.

“We have doctors monitoring...so far their mental strength and health are in excellent condition. This is because competition between Malaysia and Singapore is expected to be very close,” he told reporters after watching the national squad’s training session at the Sunway Mega Lanes here yesterday.

Earlier Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin visited the venue and witnessed six men and women keglers training at the bowling alley.

The national bowling squad are targeting four gold medals at the KL2017 via the mixed doubles, men’s trio, men’s team and women’s team. ― Bernama