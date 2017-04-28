Preparations for Sudirman Cup hampered by injuries, says Frost

BAM technical director Morten Frost Hansen (centre) at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara April 15, 2015. — Bernama picSEPANG, April 27 — The National team’s preparations for the Sudirman Cup competition that starts next month has been hampered by injuries to a number of players said Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Technical Director Morten Frost Hansen.

“Our situation is not as strong as I it was as I said a few months ago. However, I still feel that we have a fighting chance and we have to play that chance whatever it takes. At this moment Liu Ying is not having the best preparation because of her injury.

“We are still debating it and that will be discussed in the Coaching and Training (C&T) meeting tomorrow,” said Frost at the announcement of Air Asia X as the official sponsor for the Sudirman Cup that will be held at the Gold Coast in Australia.

Malaysia have been drawn in Group 1C with Japan and England while 10-time winner China are drawn in Group 1A with Thailand and Hong Kong while 2016 Thomas Cup winners Denmark head Group 1D with Indonesia and India for company.

Rio de Janeiro Olympics mixed doubles silver medallist Goh Liu Ying is still recovering from an injury suffered at the India Open but the country’s second ranked men’s singles player Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin has resumed training after a back injury.

However, Frost said he was still hopeful that his backup squad players would come to the fore.

Frost said he was happy with the performance of the country’s number two mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing and men’s doubles pair Teo Ee Yi/Ong Yew Sing in several tournaments this year.

“It’s gonna be tough for Kian Meng/Pei Jing but what they did in the Singapore Open is a very nice sign of things moving in the right direction and I have been crossing my fingers and hoping that they will be okay,” he said.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing are ranked World number 10 while Chan Peng Soon/Liu Ying are ranked number eight.

Frost said the final list of players for the Sudirman Cup would be finalised during the C&T meeting tomorrow but hinted that the country’s challenge in the singles and doubles competitions will still rest on the shoulders of world number one Datuk Lee Chong Wei and men’s doubles pair Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong.

The Sudirman Cup competition which is unofficially the mixed team world cup would take place in the Gold Coast, Australia from May 21-28.

Malaysia’s best record in the Sudirman Cup held since 1989 was a semifinal appearance in the 2009 edition held in Guangzhou, China.

In the previous edition held in 2015 in Dongguan, China, Malaysia lost to South Korea in the quarterfinals. — Bernama